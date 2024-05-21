Bank of Cyprus Executes Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing a total of 42,670 shares on the London and Cyprus Stock Exchanges, which will be subsequently cancelled. This move is part of a broader plan to repurchase up to €25 million of its shares to increase shareholder value. The detailed transactions of the shares bought on May 20, 2024, have been made available, showing the varying prices paid on different exchanges.

For further insights into GB:BOCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.