Bank of Communications (HKEX:3328) Price Target Increased by 9.24% to 5.00

The average one-year price target for Bank of Communications (HKEX:3328) has been revised to 5.00 / share. This is an increase of 9.24% from the prior estimate of 4.58 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.86 to a high of 6.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.10% from the latest reported closing price of 4.63 / share.

Bank of Communications Maintains 8.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Communications. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3328 is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 929,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114,984K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,709K shares, representing an increase of 77.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 231.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102,092K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,538K shares, representing an increase of 73.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 174.79% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 79,392K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,742K shares, representing an increase of 72.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 173.93% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 69,091K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,021K shares, representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 19.66% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 45,465K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,872K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 12.39% over the last quarter.

