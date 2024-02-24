Bank of Communications Co. (SEHK:3328) Price Target Increased by 9.30% to 5.09

The average one-year price target for Bank of Communications Co. (SEHK:3328) has been revised to 5.09 / share. This is an increase of 9.30% from the prior estimate of 4.66 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.92 to a high of 6.83 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.68% from the latest reported closing price of 5.23 / share.

Bank of Communications Co. Maintains 7.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.79%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Communications Co.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3328 is 0.28%, an increase of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 919,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107,595K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,240K shares, representing an increase of 70.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 164.76% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101,200K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,538K shares, representing an increase of 72.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 182.50% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 86,825K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,091K shares, representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 29.18% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 78,807K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,742K shares, representing an increase of 72.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 177.40% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 47,529K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,465K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 8.84% over the last quarter.

