Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.06

The board of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.06 per share on the 9th of July. The dividend yield is 1.7% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Bank of Commerce Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Bank of Commerce Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Bank of Commerce Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.12 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Bank of Commerce Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Bank of Commerce Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Bank of Commerce Holdings might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bank of Commerce Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

