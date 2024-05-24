Bank of Chongqing Welcomes New Director

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

The Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced the approval of Mr. GUO Xile as a non-executive director by the Chongqing Bureau of National Financial Regulatory Administration, with his term starting May 20, 2024. His appointment follows the first extraordinary general meeting’s poll results and is slated to last until the end of the sixth session of the board. Shareholders and interested parties can find Mr. GUO Xile’s biographical details and other disclosures as per the Hong Kong Securities regulations in the January 18 notice.

