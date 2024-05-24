News & Insights

Bank of Chongqing Board Composition Revealed

May 24, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. announces the composition of its Board of Directors, including Executive, Non-executive, and Independent Non-executive members, as well as the structure of its eight specialized Board committees. The announcement highlights the key roles and functions within the Board, with specific members designated as Chairmen and Members across various committees such as Strategy and Innovation, Risk Management, and Audit, among others.

