US Markets

Bank of China's Singapore operation stops financing Russian oil trades- source

Contributor
Chen Aizhu Reuters
Published

Bank of China's Singapore operation has stopped financing deals involving Russian oil and Russian companies, amid concerns of western sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said a source on Monday with knowledge of the matter.

Adds company comment, background

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bank of China's 601988.SS Singapore operation has stopped financing deals involving Russian oil and Russian companies, amid concerns of western sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said a source on Monday with knowledge of the matter.

Bank of China did not immediately comment.

Reuters reported last Thursday that major buyers of Russian oil were struggling to open letters of credit from Western banks to cover purchases or find ships willing to transport Russian oil.

European banks Societe Generale SA SOGN.PA and Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S have halted the financing of commodities, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Additional reporting by Binbin Huang in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular