Bank of China Q4 profit rises 12.5%

BoC Q4 net profit up 12.5% on-year

NPL ratio 1.33% end-Dec vs 1.29% end-Sept

NIM steady at 1.75% end-Dec from end-Sept

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Bank of China (BoC) 3988.HK601988.SS, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, reported a 12.5% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 53.0 billion yuan ($8.32 billion).

That compares with 47.2 billion yuan a year earlier.

Profit for the full year increased 12.3% to 216.6 billion yuan, the lender said in a filing on Tuesday, above a Refinitiv estimate of 199.1 billion yuan from 17 analysts.

The non-performing loan ratio at BoC was 1.33% by year-end, compared with 1.29% three months ago, while the net interest margin (NIM), a key guage of bank profitability, stood steady at 1.75% from three months prior

($1 = 6.3673 Chinese yuan renminbi)

