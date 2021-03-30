Bank of China Q4 profit jumps 70%, beats estimates

Bank of China, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, reported a 69.5% rise in the net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net profit at BoC was 47.2 billion yuan ($7.19 billion) for the fourth-quarter ended December, versus 27.8 billion yuan a year ago, the lender said in a filing on Tuesday.

Profits for the full year increased 2.9% to 192.9 billion yuan, above a Refinitiv estimate of 172.9 billion yuan from 17 analysts.

($1 = 6.5627 Chinese yuan renminbi)

