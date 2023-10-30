News & Insights

Bank of China Q3 profit rises 3.3%

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 30, 2023 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham for Reuters ->

Q3 net profit 54.76 bln yuan vs 53.02 bln yuan year earlier

NIM 1.64% end-Sept vs 1.67% end-June

NPL ratio 1.27% end-Sept vs 1.28% end-June

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China (BoC) 3988.HK601988.SS, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Monday reported a 3.3% rise in net profit for the third quarter of this year.

Profit was 54.76 billion yuan ($7.48 billion) in the three months ended September, up from a restated 53.02 billion yuan in the same quarter a year earlier, the bank said in a filing.

The profit growth, however, slowed from a 4.8% year-on-year increase in the third quarter last year and 13.2% rise in the same period in 2021 as banks are under government pressure to keep borrowing costs down to support a faltering economy.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of bank profitability, narrowed to 1.64% from 1.67% at the end of June, the filing showed.

Four of China's largest listed lenders also posted shrinking margins in the third quarter last week. The squeeze in margins comes as state-owned banks were asked to lower interest rates this year on existing mortgages to help revive the real estate industry to help bolster a sputtering economy.

The non-performing loan ratio at BoC fell to 1.27% at the end of September compared with 1.28% three months ago, according to the filing.

($1 = 7.3181 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

