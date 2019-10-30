Bank of China Q3 net profit up 3%, below estimates

Bank of China Ltd (BoC), the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a 3.04% rise in third-quarter net profit.

Profit for the July to September period was 45.5 billion yuan ($6.45 billion) for BoC, the most internationalised Chinese bank that handles about a quarter of cross-border renminbi settlements on the mainland, compared with 44.19 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The result missed the estimate of 3.95% average profit growth estimate of two analysts, according to data compiled by Reuters.

($1 = 6.9597 Chinese yuan renminbi)

