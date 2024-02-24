Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt () (BACHY) Price Target Increased by 10.13% to 10.15

The average one-year price target for Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BACHY) has been revised to 10.15 / share. This is an increase of 10.13% from the prior estimate of 9.22 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.92 to a high of 10.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.61% from the latest reported closing price of 9.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BACHY is 0.02%, a decrease of 23.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.44% to 163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 246.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 68.38% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 49.25% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 2.48% over the last quarter.

DAINX - Dunham International Stock Fund holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 6.18% over the last quarter.

