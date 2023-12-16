Bank of China (HKEX:3988) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 3.16

The average one-year price target for Bank of China (HKEX:3988) has been revised to 3.16 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 2.99 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.49 to a high of 4.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.22% from the latest reported closing price of 2.87 / share.

Bank of China Maintains 8.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of China. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3988 is 0.50%, a decrease of 13.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 7,148,486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,043,474K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,150K shares, representing an increase of 95.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 1,465.85% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 995,838K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 11.04% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 733,531K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,166K shares, representing an increase of 97.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 2,711.35% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 446,774K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473,398K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 14.70% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 300,142K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,360K shares, representing an increase of 97.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 2,262.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.