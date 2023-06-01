Bank of China (HKEX:3988) Price Target Increased by 5.21% to 3.12

The average one-year price target for Bank of China (HKEX:3988) has been revised to 3.12 / share. This is an increase of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 2.97 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.14 to a high of 3.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.39% from the latest reported closing price of 3.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of China. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3988 is 0.56%, a decrease of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 7,497,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,059,570K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,685K shares, representing an increase of 96.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 2,030.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 990,420K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,318K shares, representing an increase of 94.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 1,440.26% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 731,312K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,552K shares, representing an increase of 97.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 3,386.44% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 511,467K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483,205K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 25.74% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 320,310K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,854K shares, representing an increase of 97.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 2,754.78% over the last quarter.

