Bank of China (HKEX:3988) Price Target Decreased by 8.92% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Bank of China (HKEX:3988) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an decrease of 8.92% from the prior estimate of 3.35 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.46 to a high of 3.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.73% from the latest reported closing price of 2.89 / share.

Bank of China Maintains 8.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of China. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3988 is 0.59%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 7,300,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,045,634K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,708K shares, representing an increase of 95.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 1,744.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987,621K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,318K shares, representing an increase of 94.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 1,349.79% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 732,622K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,117K shares, representing an increase of 97.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 2,958.30% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 473,398K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511,467K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 8.91% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 320,310K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,680K shares, representing an increase of 97.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3988 by 2,536.77% over the last quarter.

