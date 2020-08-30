Bank of China first-half profit falls 11.5%, steepest H1 fall since market debut

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Zhang Yan Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Bank of China Ltd (BoC), the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Sunday posted an 11.5% fall in first-half net profit, the steepest drop for the January-June period since its market debut.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) 601988.SS, 3988.HK, the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Sunday posted an 11.5% fall in first-half net profit, the steepest drop for the January-June period since its market debut.

Profit was 100.9 billion yuan ($14.70 billion) in the six months ended June 30, versus 114.05 billion yuan a year earlier, according to the lender's statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday.

The first-half figure implies profit of 48.3 billion yuan for the April-June quarter, down 23.4% from 63.08 billion yuan a year prior, Reuters calculations showed.

($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beiing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sam Holmes)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters