Bank of China eyes Rmb40bn Tier 2 notes

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (IFR) - Bank of China plans to issue Rmb40bn (US$5.64bn) dual-tranche Tier 2 notes, according to a public filing.

The offering will be comprise Rmb30bn 10-year non-call five and Rmb10bn 15-year non-call 10 bonds.

Initial guidance is set at 3.9%–4.5% and 4.2%–4.8%, respectively, according to people close to the deal.

Bookbuilding starts on Friday and the settlement is on September 24.

BOC International is lead underwriter and lead bookrunner. ICBC, China Securities and China Merchants Securities are joint underwriters.

China Chengxin rates both the issuer and the notes AAA.

In June, the bank received approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to issue up to Rmb70bn Tier 2 bonds.

It sold Rmb40bn of perpetual bonds in January at 4.5% to boost Additional Tier 1 capital, the first perpetual bonds by a Chinese bank.

(Reporting by Yanfei Wang and Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

