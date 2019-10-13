Bank of China executive joins London Bullion Market Association board

Contributor
Peter Hobson Reuters
Published

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Monday a senior executive at Bank of China 601988.SS would join its board.

Wenjian Fang is general manager of Bank of China London Branch and chief executive of the bank's British subsidiary, the LBMA said in a statement.

An industry association that sets standards for bullion trading and refining, the LBMA has been expanding its presence in China, the world's largest gold producer and consumer.

