Bank of China asks CME to probe "abnormal fluctuations" in oil futures

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China (BoC) 601988.SS, 3988.HK said it had hired lawyers to formally send a letter to CME Group CME.O, urging the U.S. exchange operator to investigate reasons behind "abnormal fluctuations" in crude oil futures prices on April 21.

The bank said in a statement late on Wednesday that it would continue negotiating with investors, shoulder responsibilities under the current legal framework and was seeking to respond to customers' "reasonable requests" as early as possible.

CME did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

BoC's statement comes after prices for the May West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil contract fell below zero for the first time, ending the day at minus $37.63 a barrel on April 20.

Oil prices have tumbled this year due to a slump in global demand caused by the coronavirus, a price war triggered by Saudi Arabia and Russia, and a shortage of storage for excess oil, leading to steep falls in many oil-linked products.

CME, which owns the New York Mercantile Exchange where WTI futures trade, had updated its systems in early April to be able to process negative prices.

BoC said last week it would settle trades for its retail investor crude oil product, also known as crude oil "bao", at negative prices, causing investor outrage as they felt BoC should have done more to protect their interests.

The crude oil "bao", which is linked to foreign crude oil futures contracts including WTI, allows investors to roll over their positions into coming months themselves. BoC, however, automatically settles them on the final trading day of an expiring contract if investors leave it to the bank. The collapse in WTI futures occurred on the May contract's last trading day.

Retail investors who shoulder the loss may have lost more than 9 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) from BoC's crude oil product, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Sunday citing unnamed sources.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has asked commercial banks to halt new sales of a wide range of wealth management products that might lead to unlimited losses for investors, two sources told Reuters.

Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China (ICBC) 601398.SS, 1398.HK and China Construction Bank (CCB) 601939.SS also offer similar crude oil-linked products, but had rolled over their investors' positions days ahead of contract expiration, local media reported.

Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 601328.SS, 3328.HK said the fall in WTI crude oil futures prices to negative territory had no impact on customers of its oil futures trading products, as it had rolled over or closed its positions on April 14, according to local media The Paper.

