Bank of China - ADR (BACHY) Price Target Increased by 5.99% to 9.40

The average one-year price target for Bank of China - ADR (OTC:BACHY) has been revised to 9.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.99% from the prior estimate of 8.87 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.20 to a high of 9.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.14% from the latest reported closing price of 9.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of China - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BACHY is 0.03%, a decrease of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 153K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 6.56% over the last quarter.

DAINX - Dunham International Stock Fund holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 47.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 41.29% over the last quarter.

