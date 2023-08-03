Bank of China - ADR (BACHY) Price Target Decreased by 5.04% to 9.46

The average one-year price target for Bank of China - ADR (OTC:BACHY) has been revised to 9.46 / share. This is an decrease of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 9.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.26 to a high of 9.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.44% from the latest reported closing price of 9.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of China - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BACHY is 0.04%, a decrease of 12.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 153K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 37.11% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 22.06% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 8.71% over the last quarter.

DAINX - Dunham International Stock Fund holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 47.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BACHY by 25.44% over the last quarter.

