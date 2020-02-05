Bank of Canada's Wilkins says Canada can avoid a long period of slow growth

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada is well-positioned to secure prosperity and avoid a long period of slow growth, a senior Bank of Canada official said on Wednesday, provided the right steps are taken to spur productivity. In a speech to a business audience in Toronto, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins made no mention of future rate moves and said monetary policy can only go so far in ensuring economic prosperity. "Canada and other advanced economies will need to do more to support prosperity and avoid suffering from chronically slow growth and weak demand in the future," she said. Last month, the Bank of Canada held its overnight interest steady, which it has done for more than a year even as several of its counterparts have eased, but left the door open to a possible rate cut if a recent slowdown in domestic growth persists. [nL1N29R0HT] Since then, data has showed the Canadian economy surprisingly grew in November, its trade deficit in December narrowed, and manufacturing activity expanded in January for the fifth straight month.[nL1N2A4203][nL1N2A00JF][nL1N29Z0GD] Canada, Wilkins said, is not experiencing secular stagnation, where advanced economies suffer chronically slow growth and weak demand. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Dale Smith)((kelsey.johnston@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau: +1 613 235 6745))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.