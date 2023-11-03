News & Insights

Bank of Canada's Rogers urges shift by banks on mortgage lending -Bloomberg News

November 03, 2023 — 05:33 pm EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada's Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said the number of so-called "negative amortization" mortgages is a concern, in an interview with Bloomberg News on Friday.

"A rate hike is on the table until we are really confident that we are clearly on our way," she said adding stickier-than-expected price pressures and excess demand could prompt another rate hike.

Slowing core inflation is the primary requirement needed for policymakers to consider lowering rates, Rogers told Bloomberg, adding officials are likely to keep alive the threat of additional hikes.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

