Bank of Canada: as adjustment to higher rates continues, financial institutions need to adapt

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

May 18, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

OTTAWA, May 18 (Reuters) - As the adjustment to higher interest rates continues, financial institutions need to adapt and central banks and regulators need to be extra vigilant, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said on Thursday.

She also told a news conference that the central bank would continue to monitor the financial system closely for signs of stress. The bank had the tools needed to provide emergency liquidity if severe stresses emerged, she said.

