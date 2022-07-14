US Markets

Bank of Canada would have hiked earlier had it known everything it now knows- governor

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The Bank of Canada likely would have started raising rates sooner if it had known a year ago all the things it now knows, Governor Tiff Macklem said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday, the day after the central bank shocked markets with a rare 100-basis-point rate increase.

OTTAWA, July 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada likely would have started raising rates sooner if it had known a year ago all the things it now knows, Governor Tiff Macklem said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday, the day after the central bank shocked markets with a rare 100-basis-point rate increase.

"If we had known everything a year ago that we know today, yes, we probably would have started raising interest rates a little bit earlier," Macklem told the Financial Post newspaper. "But we didn’t know. A year ago, there was still a lot of excess supply in the economy."

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular