Bank of Canada will do its part to support lasting recovery from coronavirus shock - Wilkins

Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Canada's central bank will do its part to help bridge the economy through the current coronavirus pandemic while working to support a lasting recovery, the Bank of Canada's Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins reiterated on Monday.

In a summary speech that outlined the rate cuts and quantitative easing programs bank has rolled out since the crisis began, Wilkins made no mention of future moves, but repeated the bank could shift its asset purchases to focus on monetary policy objectives rather than solely improving market function, if needed.

