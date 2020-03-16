US Markets

Bank of Canada unveils new measures to support key funding markets

Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

OTTAWA, March 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Monday it was implementing new measures to help support key funding markets amid ongoing uncertainty.

In a statement, Canada's central bank said it would broaden eligible collateral for its term repo facility to include the full range of collateral eligible under the bank's Standing Liquidity Facility. The new measures, the Bank of Canada said, would exclude the non-mortgage portfolio. It also said it stands ready to support the Canada Mortgage Bond (CMB) market if needed.

