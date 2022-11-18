Bank of Canada to issue C$500 mln bond in support of Ukraine

Corrects to show the bond will be worth C$500 million, not $500 million

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Friday said it will issue a five-year, C$500 million bond that will offer Canadians the opportunity to directly support Ukraine.

The bond, called the "Ukraine Sovereignty Bond," will be denominated in Canadian dollars and issued in late November, the bank said.

