Bank of Canada to buy back up to C$500 mln of bonds - RTRS

TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to C$500 million from up to ten outstanding bonds in a cash management repurchase operation on Dec 19. (For details, see: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/markets/government-securities-auctions/calls-for-tenders-and-results/cash-management-bond-buybacks/) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.