Bank of Canada to buy back up to C$500 mln of bonds - RTRS

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 09, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Reuters

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to C$500 million from up to eleven outstanding bonds in a cash management repurchase operation on May 16. (For details, see: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/markets/government-securities-auctions/calls-for-tenders-and-results/cash-management-bond-buybacks/) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100)





Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.


