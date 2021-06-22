US Markets
Bank of Canada to auction C$15.750 bln T-bills

The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it would sell, at minimum, the following amounts at its July 6 auction. Amounts Term Maturity C$9,150,000,000 98 2021.10.14 C$3,300,000,000 168 2021.12.23 C$3,300,000,000 350 2022.06.23 Details on the Bank of Canada website: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/stats/cars/results/tb_reg_16183_pcft_20210706_103000.html Also see: (Access may depend on subscriber level) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100) nAQN04BXUN

