Bank of Canada to auction C$16500 million T-bills

TORONTO,April 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it would sell, at minimum, the following amounts at its April 25 auction. Amounts

Term

Maturity C$9,600 million

98

2023-08-03 C$3,450 million

182

2023-10-26 C$3,450 million

364

2024-04-25 Details on the Bank of Canada website: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/markets/government-securities-auctions/calls-for-tenders-and-results/regular-treasury-bills/ Also see: (Access may depend on subscriber level) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100)

