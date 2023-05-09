Bank of Canada to auction C$15750 million T-bills

TORONTO,May 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it would sell, at minimum, the following amounts at its May 23 auction. Amounts
Term
Maturity C$9,150 million
98
2023-08-31 C$3,300 million
182
2023-11-23 C$3,300 million
364
2024-05-23
Details on the Bank of Canada website:
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/markets/government-securities-auctions/calls-for-tenders-and-results/regular-treasury-bills/
Also see:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.