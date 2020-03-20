Bank of Canada takes additional measures to help support markets

OTTAWA, March 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Friday said it would take additional measures to help ensure financial markets continue operating smoothly "given the rapidly evolving uncertainty" around the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the central bank said it was increasing the frequency of term repo operations to at least twice a week starting March 24 and would activate its contingent term repo facility by April 3 "to counter any severe market-wide liquidity stresses".

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.