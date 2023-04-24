News & Insights

Bank of Canada survey shows median market expectation see rates unchanged in 2023

April 24, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

OTTAWA, April 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will hold interest rates at the 15-year high 4.50% until the end of 2023, before starting to cut rates at the start of next year, according to a median market participants in the central bank's survey released on Monday.

The bank's survey of market participants, the second iteration of the poll first released in February, showed a median of the participants forecasting interest rates dropping to 3.00% by the end of 2024.

