US Markets
RY

Bank of Canada survey shows energy sector investment to be muted vs previous price booms

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canada's energy sector is expected to raise capital investment after a surge in oil and gas prices, but it will be a more modest increase than during previous boom cycles, the Bank of Canada said in a quarterly survey on Monday.

OTTAWA, July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's energy sector is expected to raise capital investment after a surge in oil and gas prices, but it will be a more modest increase than during previous boom cycles, the Bank of Canada said in a quarterly survey on Monday.

There are several factors holding back investments, with companies holding onto only around 40% of their cash flow for capital expenditure, compared to an average of above 100% in the years preceding the pandemic, the bank said.

Another factor holding back investment is uncertainty over the long-term demand for hydrocarbon resources amid a shift toward low-carbon energy, the bank said.

"Competition for labor is particularly strong for oil-field service firms that are seeing high turnover among drilling and well-service crews," the bank said after consultations with gas firms and industry analysts.

((Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Julie Gordon; steve.scherer@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular