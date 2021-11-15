Bank of Canada still sees slack in Canada's economy, no hike until absorbed

OTTAWA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will not raise its benchmark interest rate until economic slack is absorbed, which has not yet happened but is getting closer, the central bank's chief said in an opinion piece on Monday.

Inflation - driven by pandemic-induced demand shifts, supply disruptions and higher energy prices - is proving to be persistent, but the central bank still sees the recent dynamics as transitory, Governor Tiff Macklem wrote in op-ed for the Financial Times newspaper.

"For the policy interest rate, our forward guidance has been clear that we will not raise interest rates until economic slack is absorbed. We are not there yet, but we are getting closer," he said.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

