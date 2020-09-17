Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins will not seek second term

OTTAWA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will not seek a second term, the bank said on Thursday in a statement, after her current term expires next year.

Wilkins had sought the top job at the bank when former Governor Stephen Poloz retired, but she was passed over in favor of Tiff Macklem earlier this year. The bank has begun the process to pick her successor, the statement said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

