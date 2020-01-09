Bank of Canada sees lower potential risk from global trade disputes

The potential downside risks from global trade friction seem to have eased as the United States and China near a deal although much uncertainty remains around implications of any such pact for Canada, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday.
