Bank of Canada seeks external candidate for revamped deputy governor role

OTTAWA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Thursday said it is changing its fourth deputy governor role to a part-time, contract position, as it seeks out an external candidate to bring "fresh and diverse perspectives" to its governing council.

The central bank said it has initiated the process to replace Deputy Governor Timothy Lane, who will retire on Sept. 16, and that the new deputy will focus on the Bank's monetary policy and financial stability mandates.

"This change provides an opportunity ... to bring fresh and diverse perspectives into the Bank's consensus-based policy decision-making framework," Governor Tiff Macklem said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

