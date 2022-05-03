Bank of Canada says strong demand risks higher inflation

OTTAWA, May 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Tuesday said if domestic demand is allowed to get too far ahead of supply, it could risk further boosting inflation, which is at a 31-year high and more than three times the bank's target.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers, in her first speech since joining governing council in December, said interest rates would need to move higher. Her remarks did not refer to the bank possibly needing to act "forcefully", a concept central bank officials have used in recent appearances.

"With the Canadian economy starting to overheat, we can't let demand get too far ahead of supply or we risk adding further to inflation," she told a women's business group in Toronto.

"Interest rates remain low, but they are rising, and will need to move higher," Rogers added. "Raising the policy rate will help moderate spending and reign in inflation."

Rogers pointed to global supply chain bottlenecks and high commodity prices as the main drivers pushing Canada's inflation rate "close to 7%," well above the Bank of Canada's 1-3% control rate and 2% target.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by David Ljunggren)

