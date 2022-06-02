Bank of Canada says rates may have to go to 3% or higher

OTTAWA, June 2 (Reuters) - It is becoming more likely the Bank of Canada may need to hike its policy interest rate to 3% or higher to prevent soaring inflation from becoming entrenched, a deputy governor said on Thursday.

In a speech to a business audience in the Ottawa region, Paul Beaudry said price pressures were broadening, with inflation much higher than the central bank had forecast and set to increase further before easing.

"This raises the likelihood that we may need to raise the policy rate to the top end or above the neutral range to bring demand and supply into balance and keep inflation expectations well anchored," he said.

The Bank of Canada's neutral range, where interest rates neither stimulate nor weigh on growth, is between 2% and 3%. The central bank hiked its policy rate to 1.5% from 1.0% on Wednesday, its second consecutive 50-basis-point (bp) increase, and vowed to "act more forcefully" if needed to tame inflation.

Beaudry did not comment on using larger than 50-bp increases in the prepared text of his speech. Inflation in April hit 6.8%, the highest since January 1991.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by David Ljunggren)

