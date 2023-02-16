Bank of Canada says overheated economy still causing price pressure - Macklem

OTTAWA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking for the first time since the report on January's job blowout came out last week, said on Thursday that the economy remains overheated and continued to leave the door open to higher interest rates.

"The Canadian economy remains overheated and clearly in excess demand, and this continues to put upward pressure on many domestic prices," Macklem said during testimony to the House of Commons finance committee.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Kanishka Singh)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.