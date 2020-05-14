Bank of Canada says its coronavirus measures appear to be working, frets over energy

OTTAWA, May 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday that the measures it has taken to help stabilize financial markets during the coronavirus pandemic appear to be working but expressed concern over vulnerabilities in the energy sector.

The central bank cut its key overnight interest rate three times in March to 0.25% and launched its first ever large-scale bond-buying program to alleviate stress in the financial markets caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

In its annual review of Canada's financial systems, the bank said the measures "are showing signs of succeeding." It added: "Access to liquidity has greatly improved in key financial markets that had been showing signs of financial stress."

The bank said the risk of credit downgrades had intensified refinancing risks, particularly for oil and gas firms hit by low demand and slumping prices.

"The energy sector has the most refinancing needs over the next six months - C$6 billion - and faces the most potential downgrades. This sector's ability to secure refinancing will be particularly tested with low oil prices," it said. Canada is a major exporter of oil.

