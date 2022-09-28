Bank of Canada says it will start providing a summary of rate deliberations next year

OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it would begin publishing a summary of its monetary policy deliberations starting next year, accepting a key recommendation from a transparency review by the International Monetary Fund.

The "Summary of Deliberations", similar to meeting minutes released by other central banks, will be published roughly two weeks after each interest rate decision, starting with the Jan. 25 meeting, Canada's central bank said.

"We do expect it to provide a high-level summary of the issues discussed by Governing Council, as well as insight into the key points of focus in their deliberations on economic developments and the risks," said Managing Director of Communications Jeremy Harrison.

The summary will not provide attribution for comments, nor will it include votes, as the Bank of Canada makes decisions on a consensus basis and does not hold votes, Harrison said.

The IMF released its 98-page report on Wednesday, which followed a voluntary review with the Bank of Canada. The report included 10 recommendations, including that the bank publish summaries of its rate decisions and provide more transparency on its "bilateral collaborations" with government.

The IMF also recommended enhancing its disclosures in the case of intervention in the foreign exchange markets. The Bank of Canada said providing more information was not a "priority", in part because the bank has not intervened on the foreign exchange markets since 1998. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Steve Scherer)

