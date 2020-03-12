Bank of Canada says it will provide more liquidity for markets

OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Thursday said it would provide more liquidity to ensure markets continue to operate smoothly amid increasing uncertainty sparked by a coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the central bank said it would expand its bond buy back program and temporarily add new term repo operations with terms of 6 and 12 months.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)

