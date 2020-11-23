Bank of Canada says it sees no signs of broad stress across financial system

OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A resilient financial system and a targeted response by authorities has tempered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Canada's financial system, but risks remain and the Bank of Canada must remain vigilant, a top official said said on Monday.

Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle said the economy had performed better than the scenario it outlined in April when it carried out a stress test of Canada's main six banks, further reducing concerns about financial stability.

Gravelle told a Quebec audience that the bank had not seen broad stress across the financial system. But many households and businesses are facing tough times, which could lead to credit losses that ripple throughout the financial system, he added.

"If losses make it harder for banks to make loans, the recovery in economic activity and employment will be hampered, amplifying an already challenging situation. So we need to remain vigilant," he said.

Gravelle reiterated that the bank expects to keep interest rates low "for quite some time." The central bank has previously said rate will remain at current record lows into 2023.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren)

