Bank of Canada says it is expecting strong growth in second half of 2021

OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is expecting strong consumption-led growth in the second half of the year as vaccinations against COVID-19 continue, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday.

In comments to the House of Commons finance committee, Macklem reiterated that considerable uncertainty surrounded the central bank's forecast that economic slack should be absorbed in the second half of next year.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.