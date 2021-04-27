US Markets

Bank of Canada says it is expecting strong growth in second half of 2021

David Ljunggren Reuters
The Bank of Canada is expecting strong consumption-led growth in the second half of the year as vaccinations against COVID-19 continue, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday.

In comments to the House of Commons finance committee, Macklem reiterated that considerable uncertainty surrounded the central bank's forecast that economic slack should be absorbed in the second half of next year.

