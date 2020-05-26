Bank of Canada says it can deliver more monetary stimulus if needed

OTTAWA, May 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada has the ability to deliver more monetary stimulus if needed to meet its inflation target, Governor Stephen Poloz said on Tuesday in comments on the coronavirus crisis.

Poloz, speaking to the Senate's finance committee, also reiterated the central bank was prepared to increase the size of special programs it has introduced to support the smooth functioning of financial markets.

