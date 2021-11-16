Bank of Canada says harder to measure how labor market affects inflation

By Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The relationship between labor market conditions and inflation has weakened and become harder to measure, making it difficult to know when the output gap will close, a Bank of Canada deputy governor said on Tuesday.

In a video cast speech to a business group, Lawrence Schembri said structural shifts in the labor market were accelerated by the pandemic and those changes have made traditional tools to measures economic slack less useful.

"The evidence for Canada indicates that the relationship between labor market conditions and inflationary pressure has weakened and become difficult to measure — especially in periods of excess demand," he said.

"This uncertainty is closely related to the ambiguity about the level of maximum sustainable employment."

Traditionally, inflation should come back to target when economic slack is absorbed and the economy returns to maximum employment. But shifts are making that relationship less clear, said Schembri.

As a consequence, there is more uncertainty around when the output gap will close and the central bank will be in a position to begin hiking interest rates.

Schembri added that the Bank of Canada has developed new tools to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on employers and workers, and is looking at new ways to measure slack in the labor market.

Governor Tiff Macklem, in a newspaper opinion piece on Monday, said that while economic slack has not yet been absorbed, it is getting closer. The bank signaled last month it could start hiking rates as soon as April 2022.

Money markets are betting the first hike will come in March 2022, with five increases that year.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2554 to the greenback, or 79.66 U.S. cents as the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto)

